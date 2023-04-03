MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson College Automotive Restoration program, the only four-year bachelor’s degree program for automotive restoration in the United States, will have one of their restoration projects in a world-renowned car show.

The program has fully restored a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet, which has been accepted to be displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 20. The Pebble Beach Concours is the oldest in the US and is considered one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of rare and antique automobiles.

A long-time supporter of the program, comedian, and car collector Jay Leno congratulated the program on their accomplishment. The college says Leno’s support 20 years ago was pivotal in the automotive restoration program transitioning to a four-year degree.

“Congratulations to the McPherson College students for having their car accepted to Pebble Beach,” says Leno in a news release. “I am proud to be associated with the college. Much like art historians who clean and repair the works of the renaissance era, the young men and women at McPherson College are doing it with automobiles, recreating abilities and techniques long forgotten, and they’ll make a good living doing it. Our hobby and heritage are safe in their hands.”

The school says they set a goal 10 years ago to get a restoration project in the prestigious show, with an exhaustive search for the right vehicle to restore. Director of Automotive Restoration Projects Brian Martin says the restoration project incorporated classroom curricula, expert guest lectures, and senior capstone experiences.

courtesy McPherson College courtesy McPherson College courtesy McPherson College

“When we set out to do this, we knew it was going to be a long-term commitment,” says Martin. “It is a complete, frame-off, top-to-bottom restoration by students. We planned for it to become the cornerstone of our program and an example of the skills our students develop while they are here.”’

Although this is the first car the program has entered, there is a long history between the school and Concours. 25 students have received scholarships from Concours, who in 2008 established a scholarship program to honor Formula One World Champion and famed restorer Phil Hill.

Scholarship recipients not only attend the Pebble Beach Concours, but they also shadow the judges, take part in panel discussions, prepare and present cars for the field, and attended numerous additional events during the week. This is the first year they have ever shown a car.

“It’s a remarkable accomplishment,” says McPherson College President Michael Schneider in a news release. “Since the project began, nearly every student in the auto restoration program has been exposed to the restoration through classes, workshops, or as part of an internship team. For some of them, getting a chance to work on this project was why they decided to attend McPherson College. This achievement will positively impact our students and program for years. Managing this project was an enormous undertaking, and I commend the individuals, especially Brian Martin, who helped mentor our students through this process. Our friends at Paul Russell and Company, as well as the Mercedes Benz Classic Center, were excellent advisors on the project. I also thank Jay Leno, whose early and consistent support over the years has helped us flourish and reach Pebble Beach.”

In November of 2022, McPherson College announced a matching gift donation, the largest in the school’s history, of $500 million. The college has so far secured $170 million of the $ 250 million they need to secure the matching donation.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the restoration team will be honored before the awards ceremony for the CARS Club Motoring Festival at McPherson College. Then, in August, members of the restoration team, Pebble Beach scholars, staff, and alumni will accompany the restoration project to California for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

For more about Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, click here. For more about McPherson College, visit their website here.