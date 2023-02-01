TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office announced the creation of the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which will provide qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per child to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies.

KEEP was created to promote learning in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The applications for KEEP will open for application on Feb. 22. Kansas businesses that provide educational materials or services are urged to join the KEEP Marketplace. For more information on the program, click here for the website.

KEEP funds will be able to be used on enrichment and educational activities, including the following:

​The purchase of curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices

Camps with academic-related curriculum such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics, and engineering

Tutoring

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

The funds will not be eligible for private school tuition.

Students whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines will be eligible for KEEP funds.