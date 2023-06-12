GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Propane tanks exploded in a Great Bend shed fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department, they received a report at 3:45 p.m. of a shed fire in the 200 block of SE 20 Road.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a 40 by 60 feet wood frame metal building fully engulfed in flames. Multiple propane tanks were exploding, and several more were exposed to flames.

Courtesy: Great Bend Fire/EMS Department

Courtesy: Great Bend Fire/EMS Department



“With a significant amount of fire, the fire was attacked from the exterior,” the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department said.

The fire being out in the country required a water shuttle to be set up with tankers hauling water from Great Bend.

The building and its contents are considered a total loss.

The Great Bend Fire/EMS Department says an investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature.

They were assisted by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Barton County Road Department, Ellinwood Fire Department, Haz-Mat Response and Midwest Energy.

“We would also like to thank Barton County 911 for their assistance,” the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department said. “It is through these relationships built with our community partners that helped bring the fire under control quickly.”