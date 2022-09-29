LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Douglas County man is charged following an attack earlier this year.

Douglas County Prosecutors charged Malachi S. Thomas with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of battery connected to an assault this summer.

The court complaint accuses Thomas of using a pit bull dog to purposely injure a man and nearly attack a second person. More than two dozen people are listed as witnesses in the crime.

The alleged crime happened on June 26, 2022, in Douglas County.

Deputies arrested Thomas on an outstanding warrant in Douglas County Tuesday evening.