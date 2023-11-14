LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The expansion of U.S. Highway 54 through Seward County will be the topic of a public meeting Tuesday night in Liberal.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is taking public comment and input on the expansion of U.S. 54 into a four-lane highway in western Kansas. They will present modified plans for a corridor selection and two options for the U.S. 54/ U.S. 83 junction, also known as the Six Points intersection.

Representatives from Seward County, the Seward County Development Corporation, and the City of Liberal will attend the meeting.

The meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the Seward County Community College, 1801 N. Kansas Ave., in room SW229D above the cafeteria.