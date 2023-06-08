WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The two juveniles who were arrested on suspicion of setting Rawlins County High School on fire have been charged. A detention hearing was held Thursday, and the court ordered the juveniles detained.

The Rawlins County Attorney’s Office says the juveniles, ages 13 and 12, were each charged with 15 felony counts:

Terrorism (affecting the operation of government)

Aggravated arson

Arson

10 counts of aggravated battery

Criminal damage to property

Burglary

On Thursday, KSN News learned that a fire was also set at Atwood Grade School, and 10 firefighters were injured battling the fire at the high school on Monday morning.

Total damage hasn’t been determined. The district is working with insurance to determine the next steps. USD 105 plans to hold a special Board of Education meeting about the fire and the damage. It is scheduled for 5:30 tonight in the elementary school cafeteria. The public is invited to attend.