Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Kansas using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

American Eel

– Weight: 4 lbs 7.04 oz
– Length: 35.25″
– Location: Kansas River
– Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 1987

Bigmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 58 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Lovewell Reservoir
– Record set by Tammie Overton in 2009

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
– Length: 22″
– Location: Woodson Lake
– Record set by Hazel Fey in 1957

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 94 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 57″
– Location: Kansas River
– Record set by James Edmiston in 2000

Bullhead

– Weight: 7 lbs 5.4 oz
– Length: 24.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by David A. Tremain in 1985

Carp

– Weight: 47 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 40.25″
– Location: Carey Park
– Record set by Phil McAmis in 1997

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Mined Land
– Record set by RickBarnow in 2003

Drum

– Weight: 31 lbs .5 oz
– Length: 40 1/8″”
– Location: Blue River
– Record set by Bill Hull in 2008

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 123 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 61″
– Location: Elk City Reservoir
– Record set by Ken Paulie in 1998

Goldeye

– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 17.75″
– Location: Milford Reservoir
– Record set by Mike Augustine in 1980

Grass Carp

– Weight: 60 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 48″
– Location: Sugar Valley Lakes
– Record set by Darrell Lancaster in 2000

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 5.76 oz
– Length: 11.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Fae Vaupel in 1982

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 11 lbs .80 oz
– Length: 28.5″”
– Location: Private Pit Lake
– Record set by Kenneth M. Bingham in 2008

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Perry Reservoir reservoir outlet
– Record set by Ray Schroeder in 1974

Northern Pike

– Weight: 24 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Council Grove Reservoir
– Record set by H.A. Bowman in 1971

Paddlefish

– Weight: 144 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 54.25″
– Location: Kansas River
– Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 2004

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 15 lbs 6.88 oz
– Length: 33″
– Location: Shawnee Mission Park Lake
– Record set by Nicole Wilson in 2012

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 0.04 oz
– Length: 11.75″
– Location: Finney Wildlife Area
– Record set by Larry Fox in 1995

Sauger

– Weight: 4 lbs 12.8 oz
– Length: 23.75″
– Location: Melvern Reservoir
– Record set by Jimmy Barnes in 1996

Saugeye

– Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz
– Length: 28.5″
– Location: Sebelius Reservoir
– Record set by Raymond Wait in 1997

Shortnose Gar

– Weight: 6 lbs 11.04 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Perry Reservoir
– Record set by Mathew Heinz in 2011

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 6 lbs 14.08 oz
– Length: 21.5″
– Location: Milford Reservoir
– Record set by Frank Evans Jr. in 2010

Smallmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 51 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 41″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Scott Butler in 1979

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: not available
– Record set by Clarence E. McCarter in 1977

Spotted Gar

– Weight: 7 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 33.5″
– Location: Chetopa dam
– Record set by Charles Harbert in 1983

Striped Bass

– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Wilson Reservoir
– Record set by Paul Bahr in 2010

Sturgeon

– Weight: 5 lbs 3.68 oz
– Length: 35.5″
– Location: Lovewell Reservoir
– Record set by Edwin P. Hood in 1999

Walleye

– Weight: 13 lbs 2.56 oz
– Length: 29″
– Location: Wilson Reservoir
– Record set by Dustin Ritter in 1996

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 1.76 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Mined Land WA #7
– Record set by Vivian A. Bradley in 1988

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 20 3/8″
– Location: Rvr. above John Redmond
– Record set by Marvin W. Gary, in 2002

White Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 0.25 oz
– Length: 17.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Frank Miller in 1964

Wiper (Whiterock) Bass

– Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 33.5″
– Location: Perry Reservoir Outlet
– Record set by James M. Moore in 2010

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 1 oz
– Length: 14″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Walker Trimble in 2000