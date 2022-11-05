Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Kansas using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Canva American Eel – Weight: 4 lbs 7.04 oz

– Length: 35.25″

– Location: Kansas River

– Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 1987 Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons Bigmouth Buffalo – Weight: 58 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 40″

– Location: Lovewell Reservoir

– Record set by Tammie Overton in 2009 Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock Black Crappie – Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz

– Length: 22″

– Location: Woodson Lake

– Record set by Hazel Fey in 1957 M Huston // Shutterstock Blue Catfish – Weight: 94 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 57″

– Location: Kansas River

– Record set by James Edmiston in 2000 WH_Pics // Shutterstock Bullhead – Weight: 7 lbs 5.4 oz

– Length: 24.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by David A. Tremain in 1985 Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock Carp – Weight: 47 lbs 1.6 oz

– Length: 40.25″

– Location: Carey Park

– Record set by Phil McAmis in 1997 Aleron Val // Shutterstock Channel Catfish – Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 38″

– Location: Mined Land

– Record set by RickBarnow in 2003 Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock Drum – Weight: 31 lbs .5 oz

– Length: 40 1/8″”

– Location: Blue River

– Record set by Bill Hull in 2008 M Huston // Shutterstock Flathead Catfish – Weight: 123 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 61″

– Location: Elk City Reservoir

– Record set by Ken Paulie in 1998 USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons Goldeye – Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 17.75″

– Location: Milford Reservoir

– Record set by Mike Augustine in 1980 Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock Grass Carp – Weight: 60 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 48″

– Location: Sugar Valley Lakes

– Record set by Darrell Lancaster in 2000 M Huston // Shutterstock Green Sunfish – Weight: 2 lbs 5.76 oz

– Length: 11.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Fae Vaupel in 1982 Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock Largemouth Bass – Weight: 11 lbs .80 oz

– Length: 28.5″”

– Location: Private Pit Lake

– Record set by Kenneth M. Bingham in 2008 Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock Longnose Gar – Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Perry Reservoir reservoir outlet

– Record set by Ray Schroeder in 1974 FedBul // Shutterstock Northern Pike – Weight: 24 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 44″

– Location: Council Grove Reservoir

– Record set by H.A. Bowman in 1971 Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock Paddlefish – Weight: 144 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 54.25″

– Location: Kansas River

– Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 2004 Canva Rainbow Trout – Weight: 15 lbs 6.88 oz

– Length: 33″

– Location: Shawnee Mission Park Lake

– Record set by Nicole Wilson in 2012 Clint H // Shutterstock Redear Sunfish – Weight: 1 lbs 0.04 oz

– Length: 11.75″

– Location: Finney Wildlife Area

– Record set by Larry Fox in 1995 Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock Sauger – Weight: 4 lbs 12.8 oz

– Length: 23.75″

– Location: Melvern Reservoir

– Record set by Jimmy Barnes in 1996 RLS Photo // Shutterstock Saugeye – Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz

– Length: 28.5″

– Location: Sebelius Reservoir

– Record set by Raymond Wait in 1997 GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock Shortnose Gar – Weight: 6 lbs 11.04 oz

– Length: 36.5″

– Location: Perry Reservoir

– Record set by Mathew Heinz in 2011 CSNafzger // Shutterstock Smallmouth Bass – Weight: 6 lbs 14.08 oz

– Length: 21.5″

– Location: Milford Reservoir

– Record set by Frank Evans Jr. in 2010 Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons Smallmouth Buffalo – Weight: 51 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 41″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Scott Butler in 1979 Sean McVey // Shutterstock Spotted Bass – Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz

– Length: 18.5″

– Location: not available

– Record set by Clarence E. McCarter in 1977 Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock Spotted Gar – Weight: 7 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 33.5″

– Location: Chetopa dam

– Record set by Charles Harbert in 1983 slowmotiongli // Shutterstock Striped Bass – Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 44″

– Location: Wilson Reservoir

– Record set by Paul Bahr in 2010 Canva Sturgeon – Weight: 5 lbs 3.68 oz

– Length: 35.5″

– Location: Lovewell Reservoir

– Record set by Edwin P. Hood in 1999 wwwarjag //Shutterstock Walleye – Weight: 13 lbs 2.56 oz

– Length: 29″

– Location: Wilson Reservoir

– Record set by Dustin Ritter in 1996 Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons Warmouth – Weight: 1 lbs 1.76 oz

– Length: 10.5″

– Location: Mined Land WA #7

– Record set by Vivian A. Bradley in 1988 Apostrophe // Shutterstock White Bass – Weight: 5 lbs 10.72 oz

– Length: 20 3/8″

– Location: Rvr. above John Redmond

– Record set by Marvin W. Gary, in 2002 Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock White Crappie – Weight: 4 lbs 0.25 oz

– Length: 17.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Frank Miller in 1964 Pelow Media // Shutterstock Wiper (Whiterock) Bass – Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 33.5″

– Location: Perry Reservoir Outlet

– Record set by James M. Moore in 2010 John Piekos // Shutterstock Yellow Perch – Weight: 1 lbs 1 oz

– Length: 14″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Walker Trimble in 2000