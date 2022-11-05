Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Kansas using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Canva
American Eel
– Weight: 4 lbs 7.04 oz
– Length: 35.25″
– Location: Kansas River
– Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 1987
Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons
Bigmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 58 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Lovewell Reservoir
– Record set by Tammie Overton in 2009
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Black Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
– Length: 22″
– Location: Woodson Lake
– Record set by Hazel Fey in 1957
M Huston // Shutterstock
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 94 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 57″
– Location: Kansas River
– Record set by James Edmiston in 2000
WH_Pics // Shutterstock
Bullhead
– Weight: 7 lbs 5.4 oz
– Length: 24.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by David A. Tremain in 1985
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Carp
– Weight: 47 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 40.25″
– Location: Carey Park
– Record set by Phil McAmis in 1997
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Mined Land
– Record set by RickBarnow in 2003
Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Drum
– Weight: 31 lbs .5 oz
– Length: 40 1/8″”
– Location: Blue River
– Record set by Bill Hull in 2008
M Huston // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 123 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 61″
– Location: Elk City Reservoir
– Record set by Ken Paulie in 1998
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons
Goldeye
– Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
– Length: 17.75″
– Location: Milford Reservoir
– Record set by Mike Augustine in 1980
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Grass Carp
– Weight: 60 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 48″
– Location: Sugar Valley Lakes
– Record set by Darrell Lancaster in 2000
M Huston // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 5.76 oz
– Length: 11.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Fae Vaupel in 1982
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 11 lbs .80 oz
– Length: 28.5″”
– Location: Private Pit Lake
– Record set by Kenneth M. Bingham in 2008
Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Perry Reservoir reservoir outlet
– Record set by Ray Schroeder in 1974
FedBul // Shutterstock
Northern Pike
– Weight: 24 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Council Grove Reservoir
– Record set by H.A. Bowman in 1971
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
Paddlefish
– Weight: 144 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 54.25″
– Location: Kansas River
– Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 2004
Canva
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 15 lbs 6.88 oz
– Length: 33″
– Location: Shawnee Mission Park Lake
– Record set by Nicole Wilson in 2012
Clint H // Shutterstock
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 0.04 oz
– Length: 11.75″
– Location: Finney Wildlife Area
– Record set by Larry Fox in 1995
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Sauger
– Weight: 4 lbs 12.8 oz
– Length: 23.75″
– Location: Melvern Reservoir
– Record set by Jimmy Barnes in 1996
RLS Photo // Shutterstock
Saugeye
– Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz
– Length: 28.5″
– Location: Sebelius Reservoir
– Record set by Raymond Wait in 1997
GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock
Shortnose Gar
– Weight: 6 lbs 11.04 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Perry Reservoir
– Record set by Mathew Heinz in 2011
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 6 lbs 14.08 oz
– Length: 21.5″
– Location: Milford Reservoir
– Record set by Frank Evans Jr. in 2010
Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 51 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 41″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Scott Butler in 1979
Sean McVey // Shutterstock
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: not available
– Record set by Clarence E. McCarter in 1977
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Spotted Gar
– Weight: 7 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 33.5″
– Location: Chetopa dam
– Record set by Charles Harbert in 1983
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Striped Bass
– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Wilson Reservoir
– Record set by Paul Bahr in 2010
Canva
Sturgeon
– Weight: 5 lbs 3.68 oz
– Length: 35.5″
– Location: Lovewell Reservoir
– Record set by Edwin P. Hood in 1999
wwwarjag //Shutterstock
Walleye
– Weight: 13 lbs 2.56 oz
– Length: 29″
– Location: Wilson Reservoir
– Record set by Dustin Ritter in 1996
Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 1.76 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Mined Land WA #7
– Record set by Vivian A. Bradley in 1988
Apostrophe // Shutterstock
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 20 3/8″
– Location: Rvr. above John Redmond
– Record set by Marvin W. Gary, in 2002
Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock
White Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 0.25 oz
– Length: 17.5″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Frank Miller in 1964
Pelow Media // Shutterstock
Wiper (Whiterock) Bass
– Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 33.5″
– Location: Perry Reservoir Outlet
– Record set by James M. Moore in 2010
John Piekos // Shutterstock
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 1 lbs 1 oz
– Length: 14″
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Walker Trimble in 2000
