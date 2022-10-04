A fire at the Jeffrey Energy Center prompted a response from local firefighters over the weekend. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – An energy center in northern Kansas reports that a fire caused an unknown amount of damage on Saturday to one of its power units.

According to Andrew Baker, Evergy senior communications manager, a fire occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Unit Three at the Jeffrey Energy Center. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze safely. So far, there is no word on the cause or the extent of the damage.

Baker went on to say that the other two units at the facility remain operational. No customers suffered outages due to the fire.