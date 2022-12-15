WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been one year since a wind-whipped storm moved across Kansas, causing devastating fires and reduced visibility for drivers.

The storm system on Dec. 15, 2021, carried winds that reached up to 100 mph. It caused downed power lines, which sparked numerous fires. One of those fires became known as the “Four County Fire.” The fire caused the most devastation in Ellis, Rooks, Russell and Osborne counties.

The blaze was impossible for firefighters to even engage, forcing authorities to order mandatory evacuations of Codell, Natoma, Paradise, Waldo and Luray.

Numerous homes, outbuildings and other structures were destroyed. Approximately 1,400 cattle, horses and other livestock perished in the fire. Derrick Scott Kelley died when he became trapped in the fire.

The Kansas Forest Service said nearly 163,000 acres burned across the state.

The wind-driven dust also caused numerous crashes, three fatal, from low to zero visibility.