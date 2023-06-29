WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the Fourth of July coming up, the Reno County Sheriff’s Department will be trying to keep intoxicated drivers off the road.

A Facebook post from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says that they, along with several other law enforcement partners, will be conducting a DUI check lane and saturation patrol from June 30 to July 2.

The post says officers will be specifically looking for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

If you are planning on drinking, the sheriff’s office says to please find a sober driver.