PARTRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire at a large hay shed in Reno County is still smoldering but expected to burn out over the weekend.

Crews from across Reno County responded to Longview and Herren Road, east of Partridge, around 3:30 Monday morning. There, they found a 30-foot stack of hay bales burning about 100 feet away from a large hay shed containing multiple stacks of hay bales.

Tinder trucks from multiple departments delivered water to firefighters to help bring the fire under control. Miller Earthworks provided a large excavator that was used to spread out the hay so firefighters could get to the seat of the fire.

Reno County Fire Administrator tells KSN that 320 hay bales valued at a total of $40,000 were lost to the fire. A cause wasn’t given, but hay often spontaneously combusts.