WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some railroad crossing signals in Reno County won’t be activated due to maintenance on the crossings, Reno County said Tuesday.

Hutchinson-Reno County Emergency Communications said in a Facebook post that K&O Railroad advised the crossings would be down most of the day.

“Please use caution when using these railroad crossings and look both way for trains in the area since the signals will not be functional,” the Facebook post reads.

Here are the intersections where the crossing signals are impacted:

Red Rock – Yoder (Yoder)

Yoder – Switzer (Yoder)

Haven – Industrial (Haven)

Kansas – West 2nd (Haven)

Main – Industrial (Haven)

Ave. F – Scott Blvd. (South Hutchinson)

Poplar – Ave. C (Hutchinson)

Main – Ave. C (Hutchinson)

Washington – Ave. B (Hutchinson)

Cleveland – Ave. G (Hutchinson)

The Facebook post said Reno County will advise when the crossing signals are active again.