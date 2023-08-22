WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department released a health alert on Tuesday to report an unusual spike in nonfatal overdoses.

A news release from RCHD says in the last 24 hours, there have been five nonfatal overdoses. Four of those involved methamphetamine, and one involved fentanyl.

“Methamphetamine is an illegal stimulant that can cause a host of adverse health outcomes. While naloxone (Narcan) is not effective for stimulants, we still strongly encourage everyone to carry naloxone and be trained in how to use it due to the unsafe and toxic drug supply that includes the presence of fentanyl and the suspicion of xylazine,” the news release says.

For those with loved ones struggling with addiction, the RCHD and Reno Recovery Collaboration gave some steps for help:

Naloxone (Narcan) education, training, and availability (click here for more info)

Encourage more people to carry naloxone (Narcan)

Encourage members of our community who use substances to never use alone

Check on friends or family regularly that use substances

“Recovery is possible. There are many pathways to recovery. If you are reading this and you or your loved one is experiencing chaotic substance use, please use the resources below. Recovery doesn’t have to look a certain way, and our community wants to offer its hand to help,” The news release says.

State and National Treatment Resources:

Find a treatment facility: https://findtreatment.gov/

National treatment line: 1-800-662-4357

Never Use Alone Hotline: 1-800-484-3731

Kansas Substance Use Disorder Treatment Referral line: 1-866-645-8216

Reno County Resources:

Kansas Recovery Network: Harm Reduction services, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, etc. and peer

navigation https://hutchinsonnarcan.8b.io/

Crossover Recovery: 620-669-9024

SACK Detox Unit: 620-259-2063

Breakthru: 620-218-0636

Recovery Response Team: 620-663-7595

Crisis Line: 1-800-794-0163

Reno ASAP Alcohol and Drug Services: 620-665-6446

Horizons Mental Health: 620-663-7595, Website: http://www.hutchregional.com/locations-services/horizons-mental-health-center

PrairieStar Health Center: 620-663-8484, Website: https://www.prairiestarhealth.org

All these resources and other support groups can be found at www.renorecoveryks.com