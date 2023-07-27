HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Representative Tracey Mann will return to Kansas to host an August listening tour for his constituents.

Mann represents the First Congressional District in Washington, covering mainly rural areas of the state, from portions of the northeast to the majority of western Kansas. The Quinter native served as Lt. Governor from 2018 to 2019 when Jeff Colyer moved into the governor’s seat to serve out the remainder of Brownback’s term.

He was elected to Congress in 2020, taking over for Roger Marshall who successfully ran for Senate. He is up for reelection next year and has already announced his candidacy.

Mann says he plans to visit all 60 counties he represents during his tour next month. Below is the schedule for the first 3 days with future dates to be updated and available on his website:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Reno County

Where: Haven Community Center

215 S. Reno St.| Haven, KS

Time: 8:00 AM CT

McPherson County

Where: MKC Training Center

221 W Hirschler St. | Moundridge, KS

Time: 10:00 AM CT

Saline County

Where: Salina Chamber of Commerce (Salina Annex Building)

120 W Ash St. | Salina, KS

Time: 11:30 AM CT

Ottawa County

Where: The FARM & the Oddfellows

205 W. 2nd St. | Minneapolis, KS

Time: 2:00 PM CT

Cloud County

Where: Common Grounds Coffeehouse

104 E 7TH St. | Concordia, KS

Time: 3:15 PM CT

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Lincoln County

Where: Lincoln Carnegie Library

203 S 3rd St | Lincoln, KS

Time: 7:30 AM CT

Russell County

Where: Espresso Etc

628 N Main St. | Russell, KS

Time: 9:15 AM CT

Ellis County

Where: Hays Public Library

1205 Main St. | Hays, KS

Time: 10:45 CT

Rooks County

Where: Rooks County Fairgrounds (4H Building)

918 S Elm St. | Stockton, KS

Time: 1:00 PM CT

Graham County

Where: Graham County Auto and Art Museum

322 W Main St. | Hill City, KS

Time: 2:30 PM CT

Norton County

Where: Heaton Building in the Gloria Nelson Art Gallery

112 S. State St. | Norton, KS

Time: 4:30 PM CT

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Phillips County

Where: Huck Boyd Community Center

860 Park St. | Phillipsburg, KS

Time: 7:30 AM CT

Smith County

Where: Srader Center (Basement: “The Hall”)

119 W Court St A | Smith Center, KS

Time: 9:15 AM CT

Osborne County

Where: Downs Senior Center

514 Morgan Ave | Downs, KS

Time: 10:45 AM CT

Mitchell County

Where: Port Library

1718 N Hersey Ave | Beloit, KS

Time: 12:30 PM CT

Jewell County

Where: Mankato Livestock

810 N Commercial St | Mankato, KS

Time: 2:00 PM CT