HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Representative Tracey Mann will return to Kansas to host an August listening tour for his constituents.
Mann represents the First Congressional District in Washington, covering mainly rural areas of the state, from portions of the northeast to the majority of western Kansas. The Quinter native served as Lt. Governor from 2018 to 2019 when Jeff Colyer moved into the governor’s seat to serve out the remainder of Brownback’s term.
He was elected to Congress in 2020, taking over for Roger Marshall who successfully ran for Senate. He is up for reelection next year and has already announced his candidacy.
Mann says he plans to visit all 60 counties he represents during his tour next month. Below is the schedule for the first 3 days with future dates to be updated and available on his website:
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Reno County
Where: Haven Community Center
215 S. Reno St.| Haven, KS
Time: 8:00 AM CT
McPherson County
Where: MKC Training Center
221 W Hirschler St. | Moundridge, KS
Time: 10:00 AM CT
Saline County
Where: Salina Chamber of Commerce (Salina Annex Building)
120 W Ash St. | Salina, KS
Time: 11:30 AM CT
Ottawa County
Where: The FARM & the Oddfellows
205 W. 2nd St. | Minneapolis, KS
Time: 2:00 PM CT
Cloud County
Where: Common Grounds Coffeehouse
104 E 7TH St. | Concordia, KS
Time: 3:15 PM CT
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Lincoln County
Where: Lincoln Carnegie Library
203 S 3rd St | Lincoln, KS
Time: 7:30 AM CT
Russell County
Where: Espresso Etc
628 N Main St. | Russell, KS
Time: 9:15 AM CT
Ellis County
Where: Hays Public Library
1205 Main St. | Hays, KS
Time: 10:45 CT
Rooks County
Where: Rooks County Fairgrounds (4H Building)
918 S Elm St. | Stockton, KS
Time: 1:00 PM CT
Graham County
Where: Graham County Auto and Art Museum
322 W Main St. | Hill City, KS
Time: 2:30 PM CT
Norton County
Where: Heaton Building in the Gloria Nelson Art Gallery
112 S. State St. | Norton, KS
Time: 4:30 PM CT
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Phillips County
Where: Huck Boyd Community Center
860 Park St. | Phillipsburg, KS
Time: 7:30 AM CT
Smith County
Where: Srader Center (Basement: “The Hall”)
119 W Court St A | Smith Center, KS
Time: 9:15 AM CT
Osborne County
Where: Downs Senior Center
514 Morgan Ave | Downs, KS
Time: 10:45 AM CT
Mitchell County
Where: Port Library
1718 N Hersey Ave | Beloit, KS
Time: 12:30 PM CT
Jewell County
Where: Mankato Livestock
810 N Commercial St | Mankato, KS
Time: 2:00 PM CT