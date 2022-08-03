Scene in North Kansas City, Mo., following a shooting where Officer Daniel Vasquez was struck and killed on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers in the U.S. have been shot in the first six months of 2022, according to a national police officer organization.

The National Fraternal Order of Police released a new report detailing the number of U.S. officers shot in 2022.

It determined the number of incidents jumped 14% from the same time period last year and 12% over 2020.

Dozens of those officers died from their injuries. While many more survived their injuries, some won’t live the same lives they did before they were shot.

As of July 31, the organization said 210 officers had been shot in 2022. Of those, 39 died from their injuries.

The numbers include three injured Kansas officers.

In Missouri, a total of nine officers were shot in the first half of 2022. The following Missouri police officers died from their injuries:

The report also highlights the order’s concern about an increase in the number of officers who are ambushed, like Vasquez.

Vasquez is one of 71 officers who have been ambushed and shot in 2022. In the attacks, 18 officers, including Vasquez, died from their injuries.

Joshua T. Rocha, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting and killing officer Vasquez.

According to the probable cause statement, Vazquez stopped Rocha for an expired tag on his car.

It states video from Vasquez’s dash camera showed Rocha opening the door of his car and immediately firing a gun at Vasquez. Rocha then got out of the car and shot Vasquez two more times after the officer fell to the street.

Texas leads the way with 19 officers shot while on duty during the first half of 2022. Arizona reports that 18 officers were shot. Kentucky had 13 officers shot through July 31, followed by three states, each with 11 officers shot and two states with 10 each.