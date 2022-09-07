QUINTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Quinter approved a school bond to fund $15.4 million in improvements to the elementary and junior/senior high schools.

Here were the following questions before the voters:

1) Do you vote in favor of the $15.4M bond to improve Quinter school facilities?

Yes: 249 No: 159

2) Do you approve a 1% sales tax to help pay for the bond?

Yes: 152 No: 88

To see the unofficial results, click here.

The bond will fund a complete HVAC system at the grade school, a new art room and library, an expansion of the cafeteria and replacement of the roof and windows.

The high school would receive a new HVAC in the gym, new bleachers, auditorium improvements and a new track.

For more information on the bond issue, click here.