QUINTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Quinter approved a school bond to fund $15.4 million in improvements to the elementary and junior/senior high schools.
Here were the following questions before the voters:
1) Do you vote in favor of the $15.4M bond to improve Quinter school facilities?
Yes: 249 No: 159
2) Do you approve a 1% sales tax to help pay for the bond?
Yes: 152 No: 88

The bond will fund a complete HVAC system at the grade school, a new art room and library, an expansion of the cafeteria and replacement of the roof and windows.
The high school would receive a new HVAC in the gym, new bleachers, auditorium improvements and a new track.
