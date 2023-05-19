SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina pizza plant held a ribbon-cutting on Friday for the new 400,000-square-foot expansion at its Tony’s and Reb Baron pizza-making facility. The expansion was announced in August 2020.

Company leaders joined government and civic officials in Salina, including Lt. Gov. David Toland, Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Tracey Mann, to celebrate the completion of a project

The expansion brings a total space of 1 million square feet to the facility located at 3105 Arnold Avenue.

Officials held a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 19, 2023, for the new 400,000-square-foot expansion. (Courtesy: Schwan’s)

In 2022, the company announced an additional project to build a 140,000-square-foot distribution center.

More than 200 new jobs are being brought because of both projects.

The company first acquired the pizza plant in Salina in 1970. The original facility was only 18,000 square feet. More than 80 additions have occurred at the plant since the original purchase.