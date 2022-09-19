RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 55-year-old man from Ogden has been accused of rape and sexual battery in two separate incidents.

Charles McMullen, 55, was arrested on Sept. 16 around 8 p.m for two counts of rape in connection to a Sept. 2 incident involving a 58-year-old female victim, according to the Riley County Police Department. He was also booked with an additional count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection to a July 5 incident involving a 51-year-old female victim.

McMullen remains in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $500,000. Both victims were known to the suspect.