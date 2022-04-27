WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Road 702 Fire continues to burn in parts of southern Nebraska after being contained in Kansas.

The fire started on Friday, April 22 and has burned 41,448 total acres in both Kansas and Nebraska. The fire has been 74% contained.

Map showing the expanse of the Road 702 Fire.

On Wednesday, firefighters will focus on the northern section of the uncontained fire edge that is south of U.S. Highway 6 and west of Cambridge, Nebraska, along the Republican River. They will continue to work on the finger of fire, south of Wilsonville, Nebraska, which still contains several hot spots.

Heavy equipment will be used to remove trees that pose a hazard. Crews will continue to establish containment lines and cool down hot spots within the timbered draws.

National Guard helicopters are assisting firefighters with bucket drops.

Warm temperatures and low humidity will continue in the area.