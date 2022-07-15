NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction work on Newton’s main north-south thoroughfare is set to begin next week.

The project will include mill and overlay on K-15 from the U.S. 50 interchange north to the BNSF Railway crossing at Fourth Street, plus some full-depth pavement repairs and ADA ramp improvements. The contractor on the project is Cornejo & Sons.

Beginning July 21, traffic will be limited to the outside lanes each direction while work is completed on the inside lanes. Intersections with side streets will be closed temporarily as needed.

When the inside lanes are complete, work will begin on the outside lanes. Construction is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

The $1.1 million project will be funded in part by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Links Improvement Program.