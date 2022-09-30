SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rolling Hills Zoo west of Salina announced on Thursday that Auli, a member of the zoo’s original chimpanzee troop, passed away.

Auli was 41 years old. The zoo said he developed age-related issues but was not responding to treatment.

The zoo decided to humanely euthanize him. The zoo said the average life expectancy for male chimpanzees living in the care of humans is approximately 30 years.

Auli was captive-born at the Primate Foundation of Arizona back in August 1981. He arrived at the Rolling Hills Zoo back in August 1997.