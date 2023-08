WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Washington County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says the crash happened around noon Friday approximately five miles south of Hanover.

Nicholas Bennett, 39, was driving west on Kansas Highway 148 when, for an unknown reason, he went off the roadway to the east.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup, overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.