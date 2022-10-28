Three men in the roofing business have been banned and fined following judgements from local district courts.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –

Benjamin Thayer of Cambridge, Wisconsin, and Ryan Metzker of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, have been banned from doing business in Kansas in the capacity of roofing contractors. In a separate case, Travis Hollingshead of Goodland, Kansas, has also been banned from operating as a roofer in Kansas, according to the attorney general.

Thayer and Metzker, who work for Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, Wisconsin, were given a default judgment by Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary E. Christopher on Oct. 27. The men were ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties and banned from doing business in Kansas as roofing contractors.

The AG’s Office filed a petition in 2022 alleging that Thayer and Metzker conducted door-to-door solicitations and entered into contracts with seven people and one business for roofing services after a 2018 hail storm. Investigators say the defendants were ordered to pay $70,000 in civil penalties for allegedly failing to register with Kansas as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

Thayer and Metzker were also ordered to pay $160,000 for allegedly failing to provide consumers’ right to cancel transaction notices and failure to provide notice of cancellation forms advising the consumers of their three-day right to cancel. These violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, according to the AG.

In the case of Hollingshead, who was doing business as Holly Enterprises, he was ordered to pay a $10,000 civil penalty and is banned from operating as a roofer in Kansas. This was handed down by Sherman County District Court Judge Scott Showalter, who approved of a consent judgment reached between Hollingshead and the AG. The AG’s Office filed the petition in 2022 alleging that Hollingshead had solicited and performed 36 roofing contracts in Kansas without holding a valid Kansas roofing registration certificate.

