INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department is warning Roomba owners to periodically check the charger to make sure it is not overheating.

Courtesy: Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department

According to Fire/EMS, they received a call from a woman who smelled smoke in her house and found a small fire coming from her Roomba charger.

Fire/EMS says she was able to unplug the charger and extinguish the fire with water.

“If you own a Roomba, please periodically check the charger and make sure it is not over-heating,” Fire/EMS said.

The owner was able to avoid what could have been a potentially bad outcome, according to Fire/EMS.