KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Royals are stepping up to help make sure teachers have what they need to begin the new school year.

According to a study last year, teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on supplies for their students.

To help ease that burden, the Royals and Royals Charities plan to spend $2,000 on 20 teachers in the next 24 hours.

Every teacher in the area can visit the Twitter and Facebook of the Royals and reply with a link to their Amazon School Supply Wish List.

The organization will choose 10 teachers on each platform. Those 20 teachers will each receive $100 worth of supplies.

The contest closes at 10 a.m. Friday.

The idea is similar to what Brittany Mahomes did last month.

Mahomes reposted teacher wish lists for all her 1.1 million Instagram followers to see, click and donate.

Local teachers who responded said people are generously buying and gifting.