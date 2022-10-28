TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to support the growing tourism industry.
An economic impact report from Oxford Economics, an independent research firm, found that tourism contributes $11 billion to the Kansas economy. It also employs over 96,000 Kansans.
Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas or TASK grants are funded by $1.5 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation state grants and $462,000 from the Patterson Family Foundation. The grants will go to support eight recipients across the state:
- City of Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau, Barton County, $337,500
- Flint Hills Discovery Center, Riley County, $200,000
- Grassroots Art Center, Russell County, $172,226
- HorseThief Reservoir Benefit District, Hodgeman County, $299,918
- Johnson County Park & Recreation District, Johnson County, $201,168
- Miners Hall Museum Foundation, Crawford County, $337,500
- Strataca: Kansas Underground Salt Museum, Reno County, $174,750
- The Nature Conservancy, Logan County, $238,950
The application process for the grants began in January and closed in March. For details on how the funds will be spent, visit https://www.travelks.com/task-grant-awardees/.
