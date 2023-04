RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell Fire Department battled a garage fire early Friday at 49 S. Kansas St.

Around 1 a.m., crews arrived to find the detached garage engulfed in flames.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly once they got access through the garage door and a window.

After the fire was out, the firefighters stayed to put out any hot spots.

The structure and contents of the garage are a total loss, and the cause of the fire is ruled as undetermined.