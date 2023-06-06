RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel will return home Tuesday afternoon after spending four days in a Wichita burn unit.

On Friday night, Riedel was injured in a fire and explosion in the 1700 block of N. Main St. and transported to Wichita.

The City of Russell said there will be a welcome home at the Sale Barn supporting his recovery. Residents are asked to bring flags, horns and signs in support. The time on return will be posted on the City’s Facebook page.

The Russell Fire Department said they “thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes for Chief Riedel. The amount of support from not only this community but well beyond has been absolutely incredible and nothing short of inspirational.”

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.