WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Russell has been awarded over $2 million from a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities” program.

A news release from FEMA says the grant program is intended to help states, local communities, tribes and territories fund projects that reduce the risks from disasters and “emphasize the need for resilient infrastructure.”

Russell received a total of $2,039,650 to fund the project’s second phase, which will rebuild the entire power distribution system from north Russell city limits from St. John Street to Culp and 9th Street to the 1900 block of North Main.

In all, 124 FEMA grants totaling $1.8 billion in federal cost share were chosen among all 10 FEMA regions in 38 states, including 115 communities, one Native American tribe, territories and the District of Columbia.

Final grant figures will be available when the projects are completed.