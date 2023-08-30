WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash between two semis in Rush County near La Crosse hospitalized a Russell man on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says the man was driving a Freightliner west on Kansas Highway 4 when he ran a stop sign and collided with another Russell man driving a semi, a Kenworth.

The Freightliner jack-knifed on K4, while the Kenworth went into the southwest corner and overturned.

The driver of the Freightliner suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to a hospital. The driver of the Kenworth suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.