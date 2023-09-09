WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Russell on Saturday called for a mandatory reduction in water usage.

A news release from the city says Big Creek is one of the city’s two water sources and has stopped flowing over the lowhead dam immediately downstream from the city’s intake structure.

The development caused the city to move to a Stage 2 Water Warning. Here are the following mandatory water conservation measures for the use of potable water from the City’s municipal water supply system:

Waste of water is prohibited. This includes permitting water to escape down a gutter, ditch, or other surface drain and failure to repair a controllable water leak due to defective plumbing.

Outdoor watering for residential or public grounds for gardens, lawns, trees, shrubs, water gardens, plants, parks, golf courses, and playing fields is prohibited except for one (1) day per calendar week, which shall be for each user that property’s sanitation pickup day as designated by the City. Water on such days is permitted only before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. If a customer has multiple sanitation pick-up days in a week, then outdoor water shall be allowed on only the first sanitation pickup day of the week for such a customer

Filling or refilling residential above and/or below-ground swimming pools is prohibited

Washing of motor vehicles, boats, and trailers on a commercial or industrial property is prohibited except for commercial or industrial vehicles used in the operation of such business and as an ordinary and common practice to operate such business and except for the washing of vehicles at commercial truck and/or car washes

Washing of the exterior of any building or structure on any grounds is prohibited

Industrial and commercial users shall not water their lawns or non-commercial trees, shrubs, and plants. Trees, shrubs, and plats held for sale by commercial and retail sellers may be watered

Industrial users of water are required to reduce their consumption to an amount equivalent to 85% of the average use for the prior five (5) years for the month in question.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the City Clerk’s office at 785-483-6311.