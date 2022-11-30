RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Russell is warning residents about scam phone calls.

The caller calls a home or business and threatens to disconnect their electrical service if they don’t immediately pay a past-due balance. Several utility customers in Russell have reported receiving these calls.

The City wants to let residents know that you should never give out personal or financial information like credit, debit card, social security, or bank account numbers, no matter how insistent they may be.

Also, no utility will ask you to purchase a gift card, especially from another company like Amazon, a reloadable debit card, or some other form of non-traditional payment method to pay an outstanding balance.

If you receive a call like this, you can tell the caller you will contact the utility directly to discuss it or just hang up. Russell residents who receive this type of call or who have questions about their utility service can call the City clerk’s office at (785) 483-6311.