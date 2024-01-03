SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Salina Animal Shelter is at capacity, making it unable to accept any stray or surrendered dogs.

The Shelter says it has 32 kennels and 7 temporary kennels, all of which are occupied.

“We currently have 40 dogs housed within those 39 kennels,” said the Shelter. “Caring for dogs at and above capacity takes a greater effort to maintain the animal’s welfare, both physically and mentally.”

The Shelter says these issues can lead to dogs being brought back to the shelter, which can create a cycle that can lead to further behavioral issues.

“We would like to emphasize the dire need for adoptions, and for those who adopt to ensure they are making the right decision, and are willing to commit to any challenges as they come,” said the Shelter.

The Shelter is asking the public for their patience while it is at full capacity.

“We ask that people be open to the opportunity to keep found dog(s) for a period of time while we are unable to take them, but only if they feel safe doing so,” said the Shelter. “If you choose to assist, you can provide the shelter with a picture and area where the dog was found, so that information can be posted to the shelter website and/or our Facebook page.”

The Shelter says it understands that this is not a possibility for everyone but that any assistance at this time would be appreciated.

To view animals up for adoption at the City of Saline Animal Shelter, click here.