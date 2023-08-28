SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual “Battle of the Badges” is underway in Salina.

Each year the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire and EMS compete to see who can get the most people to donate blood and vote for them in the event sponsored by the American Red Cross.

The drive began Monday morning and runs through Wednesday.

Those who participate with a blood donation and vote either for police or fire and EMS can receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. For more information, including times, location, and scheduling an appointment, click here.