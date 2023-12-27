SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bishop with the Catholic Diocese of Salina plans to conduct a 20-mile “Pilgrimage of Peace.”

Bishop Gerald Vincke plans to travel 20 miles on foot between St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glasco and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Beloit on Saturday, Jan. 6. Bishop Vincke will hold mass at St. Mary’s at 8 a.m. and begin the eucharistic procession and walking pilgrimage to Beloit at 9 a.m.

The public is invited to join the bishop on this pilgrimage for the entire 20-mile distance or for predetermined sections of the route, which has been designed to avoid major highways. Shuttle service will be available to bring participants back to their vehicles.

According to St. John’s, the pilgrimage will end at 4:30 p.m. with “formal prayers for peace, the recitation of the Litany for peace, and reposition of the blessed sacrament.”

“There is so much unrest in the world today,” says Bishop Vincke in a news release. “It is my utmost desire that all within the Diocese of Salina would become Apostles of peace in our homes, our workplaces, and communities by drawing from the living font, the most blessed sacrament of the altar. This will be the focus of my prayer during the pilgrimage, and I invite all who are able to join me.”