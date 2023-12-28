SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Fire Department announced on Wednesday that they have implemented a new fire station alerting system.

According to the SFD, the Phoenix G2 Fire Station Alerting System by USDD Honeywell offers the latest standards and technologies in emergency response. The new system features “heart-healthy ramping tones, lights, message boards, and color-indicating lights that provide a comprehensive alerting system for the firefighters.”

The SFD says that this system will enhance efficiency and safety for both the SFD and Saline County Rural Fire Districts serving Salina and Saline County residents.

“The automation of the alerting process allows dispatch to stay on the line with 911 callers, collecting crucial information or providing instructions while crews are dispatched,” said the SFD in a Facebook post. “It’s important for people to understand that while technology, such as the Fire Station Alerting system, plays a role in dispatching emergency services, there are still real people involved in the initial stages of receiving and assessing emergency calls. The combination of human expertise and technology helps ensure a prompt and effective response to emergencies. The change in tones and the automated voice for dispatching units is a noticeable change to those with scanners.”

According to SFD, they are the first fire department in the state to be using this system.