SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Salina is offering free residential trash disposal for all Saline County residents at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Saline County residents are welcome to use the free service. However, your vehicle must have a Saline County license plate sticker, or applicable fees will apply. Commercial waste hauling companies will still receive priority service.

Items the landfill will not accept include automobiles, batteries, corrosive waste, explosives, flammable waste, hazardous waste, liquid waste (including paint), machinery, reactive waste, storage tanks, toxic waste, and vehicle or equipment wreckage. Removal of any landfill property, including items from other customers, is prohibited.

Items accepted but still subject to applicable tipping fees for all commercial and residential customers include: brick, concrete, rock, other aggregates, commercial loads (including waste from residents that is anything other than normal household trash), Freon-containing items (Freon removal certification required), roofing & other construction materials, boats, sheds, trailers, tires, and waste requiring a Special

Waste Permit from the KDHE. A listing of fees may be viewed on the City’s website.

The landfill will close promptly at 2. Customers will not be allowed in after closing, even if there is a line. If you have questions, call the landfill at (785) 826-7395.