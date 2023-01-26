SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Housing Authority and Knight Development announced Wednesday that they are closing Salina RAD Homes for renovations and development.

The proposed redevelopment effort is made possible through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration Program (RAD), which according to Knight Development, seeks to increase affordable housing opportunities through private investment.

“We are pleased to take this important step forward with the first phase of our portfolio conversion, aptly named Vanguard,” said Executive Director of Salina Housing Authority Phil Nix.

“We expect to close on phase two in the first half of 2023. Together, these two phases will increase the quality and availability of affordable housing opportunities in Salina.”

Knight Development says Salina RAD Homes were constructed between 1952 to 1997 and sit on approximately 20.52 acres.

“Salina RAD Homes is a 118 scattered site project located at various addresses throughout the city of Salina,” Knight Development said. “A collective of single-family homes, duplexes, fourplexes, and row houses, this development is a RAD/Section 18 blend of 24 RAD units and 94 PBV units. There are ten one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and 52 three-bedroom units.”

Knight Development says each unit will be evaluated for modernization.

“Amenities and upgrades may include kitchen and bathroom renovations, new windows and flooring, new HVAC Systems and appliances, energy-efficient building features, and interior/exterior paint,” said Knight Development. “In addition, the units will be complemented where appropriate with landscaping, sidewalk improvements, and signage.”

Red Stone Equity Partners provided equity, according to Knight Development. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust provided debt coverage.

The Salina Housing Authority and Knight Development’s allocating agency partners are the Kansas Development Finance Authority, and the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation issued the bonds.

The General Contractor is Snyder Construction Group, according to Knight Development. Royal American Management will provide Property Management.

For more information on the Salina Housing Authority, click here.

For more information about Knight Development, click here.