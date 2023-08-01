ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 27-year-old Salina man’s body was found at Kanopolis State Lake Sunday morning.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office got the report of a possible drowning at the lake Saturday just before 4 p.m.

Several agencies responded, including the sheriff’s office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Marquette EMS, McPherson Fire Department-Swift Water Rescue, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It wasn’t until 8:45 a.m. Sunday searchers found the body of Gabriel Tristen Mora. The sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the case, only saying it remains under investigation.