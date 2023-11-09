SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Salina was killed in a single-car crash late Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 11:30 a.m., 30-year-old Tyler Winn was driving a 2015 Freightliner M2 northbound on Kansas Highway 23 near Road 120 South.

The KHP says Winn drove onto the east shoulder and overcorrected, causing him to cross both lanes before overturning on the west shoulder. Winn then crossed both lanes again and came to a stop upright in the east ditch, facing east.

Winn was produced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.