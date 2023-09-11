MICHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Salina was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 6 a.m., a 25-year-old man from Salina was driving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire westbound on U.S. Route 24 seven miles southeast of Beloit.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, the driver of the Sunfire crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 1996 Peterbilt Semi hauling a trailer that was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Beloit.

The Sunfire came to a stop facing west in the westbound lane. The Semi came to a stop facing east in the eastbound lane.

According to the KHP, the driver of the Sunfire was taken with suspected serious injuries to a Wichita medical center. The driver of the Semi had no apparent injuries.