SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning south of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 10 a.m., a 20-year-old man from Salina was riding a 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle eastbound in the 2400 block of Water Well Road.

The KHP says due to high speeds, the motorcyclist lost control and braked.

He then crossed the westbound lane and struck a guardrail on the northern edge of Water Well Road.

He was taken with suspected serious injuries to Salina Regional Health Center.