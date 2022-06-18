SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help locating a man who has not been seen after his house burned down almost a week ago.

SPD says 44-year-old Nathan Thompson is considered missing and endangered. He is described as a 6’2″, 185-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

On June 13, the Salina Fire Department responded to a fire at his trailer home, located at 1635 Elgin in Salina. Once the fire was out they did not find anyone inside.

That fire has since been ruled arson by Salina PD.

Neighbors say Thompson has not been seen for almost a week. His family members have not talked to him in the last seven days and do not know where he may be.

Thompson also failed to appear for a court hearing on June 14.

If you have had contact with Thompson or have information related to the fire, police ask you to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You can also call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.