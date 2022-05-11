SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department said they have a person of interest in custody in a weekend shooting investigation.

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of S. College Ave. for a report of several gunshots in the area. They found multiple shell casings but no victims or witnesses.

Minutes later, two gunshot victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, arrived at Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC). The 25-year-old man, identified as Dylan E. Garman, died at the hospital.

Around the same time, at 3:34 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of E. Cloud St. for a report of another 23-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to SRHC, where he underwent surgery before being transferred to a Wichita hospital.

Police said through their investigation, they developed 28-year-old Dalton L. Palmer as a person of interest. Police say he was booked on unrelated warrants.

The department said all the victims are believed to be related to the shooting that occurred on College Avenue.