SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has updated its information about a body found in the backyard of a house on July 8.

Police say an autopsy and toxicology findings show that Adam N. Guzman, 29, died of an accidental overdose.

The Salina man’s body was found in the 900 block of W. South St. in Salina.

Police have said that they did not suspect foul play. They provided the autopsy findings, toxicology report, and information from the case investigation to Saline County Attorney Jeff Ebel. They say the case is now closed.