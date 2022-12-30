SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Tech campus will be opening later than expected for the spring session.

In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, a waterline in the fire suppression system ruptured, causing widespread flooding. While classes will start on time, the campus will be closed until Jan. 5, while repairs are being made.

The rupture happened over the Student Services and Learning Resources Center. It spread into the Student Services offices and nearby classrooms for the Dental Assistant and Dental Hygiene programs, as well as classrooms on the building’s lower level. Besides wet carpets, some furniture, computers, and other equipment had water damage, and ceiling tiles collapsed in several places.

“We are fortunate the leak was discovered quickly, and we are thankful to the Salina Fire Department and Police Department for taking such quick action. Their response time was critical to abate severe damages, and we were able to get professional cleanup crews were on the scene by about 5:30 a.m. that morning,” says Salina Tech President Greg Nichols.

Nichols thanked the staff and family members who came in that morning to help clean up:

“Without the help of our great team, including Dale Castillo, Director of Maintenance; Jamie Palenske, VP of Administrative Services; Erica Kruckenberg, VP of Student Services; Jennifer Callis, VP of Instruction, and their spouses helping to move furniture and equipment out of the flooded areas, we could not have been able to limit the overall damages.”

A dollar estimate of the amount of damage has not been determined yet.

Nichols says though they still plan to start class on Jan. 9 as scheduled, students should still check their emails and the school’s website to see if their class’s locations have been moved.