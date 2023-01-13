WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new industrial maintenance and automation program is coming to Salina Area Technical College.

A news release from Salina Tech says the school has secured a $1.8 million grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to fund roughly half the cost of a new 15,000 square foot building to house the program.

The grant requires the college to raise an equal amount in matching funds, but does allow donations of equipment to count towards that number, according to Salina Tech President Greg Nichols.

Saline County has pledged $90,000 to the project.

Nichols said in the release that progress on raising those funds is already showing results, most notably a donation of $200,000 from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

“That still leaves us with a substantial amount of funds to raise,” Nichols said in the release. “Now that we know we have the state funding, we’re starting to call on potential donors, especially local companies that will benefit from having employees with the skills this Industrial Maintenance and Automation program will teach.”

The release says donations to the building fund are eligible for a 60% tax credit on Kansas income taxes in addition to being a tax-deductible donation.

Nichols said he anticipates having a design ready for bidding as early as April.