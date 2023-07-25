SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old Salina man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning. The Salina Police Department was called just after midnight for a crash at 9th Street and Lincoln.

Officers arrived and found a white Chevy Cruze that had struck a telephone pole. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Elijah Carter of Salina, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The SPD said the car was traveling southbound on 9th Street when it veered right and struck the pole. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.