SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Salina will hold a public forum to discuss homelessness.

The forum will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Annex Building at 120 W. Ash.

Julia Orlando of Julia Orlando Consulting will present at the forum.

Christy McMurphy from the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition will also attend to provide information on statewide initiatives.

The city says the presentation will take approximately 45 minutes, and a question and answer session will follow.