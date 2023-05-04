SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Salina will host an E-Waste Recycling Event on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Berkley Family Recreational Area, 841 Markley Road.

E-waste is consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded properly. Computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, phones, and microwaves are examples of E-waste. The City says recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver, and ferrous metals, but it also diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium, and flame retardants from the landfill.

The event is open to Saline County residents, businesses, and organizations. Nearly any device with a cord or that uses a battery will be accepted. There are some exceptions. To see the list of items, click here or below.

Most items will be recycled for free. There will be a fee collected for the following items:

Appliances containing Freon: $10

CRT Monitors: $5

TVs LCD, LED & plasma: $20 CRT: $30 Projection: $45



Fees can be paid via cash, check, credit/debit card, or Venmo.

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and then proceed to the drop-off location by following the traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste. Once drop-off is complete, participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium.